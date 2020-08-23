Man struck and killed by car in south suburban Steger

A man died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in south suburban Steger.

Everardo Rosales-Urcino, 28, was hit by the vehicle in the 1700 block of East Steger Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. at Franciscan St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

An autopsy conducted Sunday said Rosales-Urcino died of his injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Steger police said the investigation is being handled by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for details.