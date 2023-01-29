Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park

A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.