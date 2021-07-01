Man struck in the neck by stray bullet while riding Green Line train

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the neck while sitting on the CTA Green Line train Thursday night.

The victim was struck by a stray bullet around 6 p.m., and Chicago police say he was not the intended target.

He was picked up by paramedics at a Green Line Station in the 300 block of East 51st Street, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No offender is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.