Man struck, killed by Metra train in Evanston

A man was fatally struck by a Metra train Friday in north suburban Evanston, authorities said.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was hit about 5:45 p.m. by outbound Metra UP-North train no. 337 near Lake Street, according to spokespeople for Metra and Evanston police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Metra trains were halted in both directions and experienced "extensive" delays, a Metra spokesperson said. The train who hit the person had been running express from Clybourn to the Evanston-Davis station. Service on the CTA's Purple Line, which runs nearby, was unaffected.

Police and fire crews responded to Lake Street and Sherman Avenue and could be seen in photos climbing a ladder to a train stopped on a bridge.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Metra police were leading a death investigation.