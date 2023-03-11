Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings, claims pricey 'boneless wings' are basically nuggets

article

A Chicago man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, saying the restaurant chain is charging too much for its boneless wings, which are basically nuggets and not made from the actual wing of a chicken.

Aimen Halim filed the complaint this week against the restaurant and Inspire Brands, Inc. in the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois.

According to court documents obtained by FOX Television Stations, Halim contends the "boneless wings" are not actually part of a chicken wing but instead "slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings."

RELATED: Samuel Adams masters non-alcoholic beer with Just the Haze, remasters Boston Lager

"This clear-cut case of false advertising should not be permitted, as consumers should be able to rely on the plain meaning of a product’s name and receive what they are promised," the lawsuit stated.

Halim also contend that had consumers known what the boneless wings are made out of, they would've paid less for them if at all.

Halim claimed he purchased the boneless in January, but after learning what they've made of, he said he regretted his decision.

"As a result, Mr. Halim suffered a financial injury as a result of Defendants’ false and deceptive conduct," the lawsuit added.

RELATED: Disney’s iconic Dole Whip treat coming to a grocery store near you

The lawsuit stated that the restaurant chain began selling boneless wings around 2003 and has become one of the most popular menu items.

The lawsuit cited a New York Times article that said that the practice of selling boneless "wings" came from the rising costs of actual chicken wings and the decreasing cost of chicken breasts.

Halim is suing for false and deceptive business practices among other claims.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.