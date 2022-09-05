Man takes himself to hospital after being shot in leg on Chicago's South Side: police

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Around 4:34 p.m., police say the victim was near the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West 71st Street when shots were fired.

The man was struck in the leg and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.