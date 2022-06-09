Man takes himself to hospital after being shot in South Lawndale: police

A man was shot on Chicago's West Side Thursday night, and he took himself to the hospital in serious condition.

Around 5:50 p.m., police say the man was near the street in the 2800 block of West 22nd Place in the South Lawndale neighborhood when he was struck from behind by gunfire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The victim took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.