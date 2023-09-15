Man, teen arrested in multi-city armed robbery spree across Chicago area

A man and 16-year-old girl were arrested for allegedly using a stolen car to commit armed robberies across the Chicago area.

The crime spree began Wednesday around 2 p.m., when Lansing police responded to the 18100 block of School St. for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say a black vehicle with two people inside approached the victim, a firearm was shown, and the offenders demanded the victim's belongings.

Later in the day, police say the offenders pulled off a second armed robbery in South Holland. They were allegedly using a vehicle reported stolen out of Evergreen Park.

With the help of Illinois State Police and Chicago police, among other agencies, the stolen vehicle was located and a chase ensued. The car eventually became disabled in the 1200 block of 87th St. in Chicago, where the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Eddie Payton, 18, of Burnham, and a 16-year-old girl have both been charged with armed robbery. The girl was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Eddie Payton | Lansing PD

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Payton is being held without bail, while the girl was transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.

No injuries were reported in these incidents.