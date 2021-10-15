Man threatened to kill two Lake County judges presiding over civil case he was involved in: police

An Arkansas man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he threatened to kill two Lake County judges.

Grayson K. Jackson, also known as Kash Jackson, also known as Benjamin Winderweedle, 43, from Paris, Arkansas has been charged with one count of threatening a public official.

On Oct. 7, authorities said Jackson allegedly contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Court Security Office by phone and threatened to kill two judges.

Both of the judges presided over an ongoing civil case, which Jackson was party to, authorities said.

After the threats, Sheriff's Court Security Deputies reviewed the incident with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office and drafted a warrant for Jackson.

His bond was set at $500,000 on Oct. 7.

Jackson was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas Thursday without incident.

He remains held in the Logan County Jail pending extradition hearings, authorities said.

"Threatening the life of someone you are upset with, let alone a sitting Judge, is inexcusable. We take our responsibility of maintaining the safety and security of our judiciary seriously, and will investigate death threats to a Judge, or anyone else, to the fullest extent," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

Authorities said additional charges are likely.