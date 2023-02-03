Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect

A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.

The victim shot in the direction of the suspect, but did not hit him.

There were no injuries reported, and the offender was taken into custody.

There are no further details on the incident. Area Five detectives are investigating.