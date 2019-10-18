Man threatens to shoot city employees writing him a ticket: police

A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened to shoot two parking enforcement workers writing him a ticket in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The man confronted the city employees about 9 a.m. as they were issuing a ticket to his vehicle in the 5000 block of South California Avenue, Chicago police said.

During the altercation, the 36-year-old man threatened to shoot them if they continued to write the ticket, police said.

He did not show a weapon, but went to pick up a piece of concrete and threatened the employees again, police said.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, police said. Aggravated assault charges are pending.