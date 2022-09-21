Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend, and the crime was caught on camera.

Luckily, no one was hurt but all three vehicles were destroyed. Now, one landlord is sounding the alarm.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, surveillance video shows a man shamelessly pouring lighter fluid onto the affected cars. It all took place in an alley in the 2800 block of West Polk Street.

Soon enough, the cars were engulfed in flames and the arsonist is seen casually walking away.

Three different women were victimized. Two of them live in the building Alex Roman owns.

He woke up to crackling noises Saturday and got his tenants to safety, worried the flames might spread to his building.

"You see him very calmly putting lighter fluid into these cars and lighting it on fire, seemed obviously very deliberate and seemed like he had experience doing it. I was just so angry seeing it. As a landlord, one of the things you want to take pride in is the safety of your tenants," Roman said.

"If somebody is willing to do this, they’re willing to do it again, and I’m just worried that some people who don’t have security cameras or who aren’t going to wake up at 3 a.m. and maybe aren’t as alert as I am, you know, it could be a lot worse," he added.

Roman is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.