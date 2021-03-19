Man traveling in stolen vehicle takes another SUV in River West

A man traveling in a stolen vehicle took another SUV left running on the same block Thursday night in River West.

The delivery driver left her green 2008 Chevy Tahoe running while making a drop-off about 11:05 p.m. in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and a man in a stolen black Acura MDX jumped out and took off in her car, according to Chicago police.

Police sources say the Acura was stolen about six hours earlier in the same block.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

