Man tried sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint: police

A man tried to sexually assault a woman at knifepoint last week in Hermosa on the Northwest Side, police said.

On May 16, the 36-year-old was walking about 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Keystone Avenue when a man approached, pulled out a knife and threatened to sexually assault her, Chicago police said.

He pushed the woman to the ground, kicked and punched her before cutting her arm and fleeing, police said.

The suspect was described as a 35 to 45-year-old man standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 150-170 pounds with an “afro type hair style,” police said. He was wearing all black clothing and black combat boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.