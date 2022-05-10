Police seek man who tried to lure 12-year-old girl walking to school

Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car as she was walking to school Monday in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.

The girl was walking west in the 2600 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue towards Jamieson Elementary School when a man in a white Honda four-door sedan with black flames on the passenger-side door pulled up, police said in a community alert.

The man signaled for the girl to come closer with his hand. When she refused, he continued to follow her in his car, police said.

The girl fled into the school where she alerted staff members. The car circled the school several times and also parked in front of the school for an undisclosed amount of time.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white short sleeve shirt. He has short dark hair and facial hair.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8200.