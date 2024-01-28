Man tries to reclaim stolen vehicle, leading to South Side shootout: police

A man who attempted to reclaim his stolen vehicle on the city's South Side found himself under gunfire from multiple suspects inside the car.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 0-100 block of W. 87th Street, in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Police say a 31-year-old man found his stolen vehicle in the area and approached it. Three to four men were inside the vehicle, saw the man and fired shots in his direction.

The owner of the car, who is a concealed carry holder, returned fire. One of the suspects, a 23-year-old man, was struck in the shoulder and neck.

The suspects then took off in the stolen vehicle.

Later in the morning, the suspects crashed the car in another area and ran, authorities say.

The injured 23-year-old took himself to Trinity Hospital and is still in serious condition, police say.

Another one of the suspects, a juvenile male, was injured in the wreck and taken to Comer Children's Hospital. He's in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have recovered three weapons but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.