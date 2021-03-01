Man tries to rob drive-thru windows on West, Southwest sides: police

A man tried to rob multiple drive-thru windows in one day last month on the West and Southwest sides of the city.

In two incidents, the robber ordered food, then pulled out a gun and demanded money, Chicago police said. In one robbery, the employee was unable to open the safe and fled the scene, and in the other, the robber handed over $2, then tried and failed to force the window open.

The attempted robberies happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 4700 block of South Cicero Avenue, the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road and the 2600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Details about the third incident were not immediately available.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s weighing between 150 and 200 pounds, wearing a ski mask and a hoodie. He was driving a burnt orange SUV believed to be a Kia Sportage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.