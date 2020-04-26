Man turns himself in after hitting, killing Little Village pedestrian: prosecutors

A 26-year-old Little Village man turned himself in to Chicago police Saturday hours after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian, Cook County prosecutors said Monday.

Marcos Gomez-Andrade was charged with failure to report an accident involving death, prosecutors said at a bond hearing.

He was driving a 2015 Chevy Yukon when he allegedly hit the man who was crossing the street near the intersection of West 31st Street and South Kedvale Avenue around 8:30 p.m., prosecutors said. Instead of stopping, Gomez-Andrade kept on driving all the way home.

When Gomez-Andrade went to his house, located a few miles from the crash site, he talked to his girlfriend, whose father owns the Yukon, prosecutors said. Four hours later, the girlfriend’s brother called 911 and Gomez-Andrade admitted to hitting the man and turned himself in.

A police surveillance camera near the intersection captured the collision, which threw the victim several feet from where the impact took place, prosecutors said.

A second man, who had been crossing the street a few feet ahead of the victim, turned back to check on the injured man, then walked away, prosecutors said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have been attempting to verify his identity using fingerprints.

Gomez-Andrade was ordered held on $15,000 bail.