Man uses gun to rob bank on Chicago's Far South Side, FBI says

article

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed his second Chicago-area bank Tuesday in Mount Greenwood on the Far South Side.

The man entered a US Bank branch, 11159 S. Kedzie Ave., about 11:45 a.m. and demanded cash, according to the FBI.

A surveillance photo shows the suspect pointing a handgun at a teller and grabbing an unspecified amount of cash. The FBI said he is 6-feet-tall and in his 20s or 30s.

The man is also wanted in a Sept. 25 heist at a US Bank branch, 6201 Cermak Rd., in west suburban Berwyn, the FBI said. Surveillance photos from that robbery show the suspect in a white hooded sweatshirt holding a handgun.

The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.