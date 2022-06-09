Man walking in Chicago is shot by unknown gunman: police

A 48-year-old man walking down the street on Chicago's South Side was shot Thursday night by an unknown offender.

Around 7:08 p.m., police say the man was walking in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard in the New City neighborhood when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

Nobody is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.