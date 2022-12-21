Man walking on Chicago's South Side shot by gunmen who hopped out of 2 vehicles

An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

Around 2:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8400 block of South Parnell when two vehicles pulled up and people inside got out and fired shots.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the body and arm, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.