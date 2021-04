A man walking along South Marshfield on Chicago's South Side was shot in the back on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was shot at about 3:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Gresham.

The shooter then jumped into a car and took off, police said.

The man was struck in the left leg and back and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

