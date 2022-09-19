Man walking on Chicago's Southeast Side shot by unknown offender: police

A man walking down the street was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Around 3:37 p.m., police say the victim was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was struck in the neck and lower body and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.