Man walking on ice at Indiana Dunes falls into Lake Michigan, rescue underway

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 9:20PM
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

Search underway for man who fell into water at Indiana Dunes

Rescue crews at the Indiana Dunes were struggling against the elements Monday night to find a man in the water.

INDIANA - Rescue crews at the Indiana Dunes were struggling against the elements Monday night to find a man in the water.

Officers say five people were walking on shelves of ice when the ice started to crack and the man fell in.

His friends were not able to pull him out, police said.

"It was a pretty chaotic rescue scene, but it's a very difficult rescue scene in terms of the wave action and the ice. Even right now there's ice chunks in the water that are very large, that are floating around and getting battered by the waves," Indiana Conservation Officer Nicole Baumann said at the scene.

Several fire departments and the US Coast Guard were all on the scene trying to help with the rescue.