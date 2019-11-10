Man wanted for 2018 Englewood murder arrested in Atlanta

article

A man who was wanted for a year-old murder in Englewood was arrested in Atlanta last week and flown back to Chicago to face charges.

Elmon Darling, 23, was charged with first-degree murder Sunday morning and scheduled to appear in bond court later in the afternoon, Chicago police said.

Darling was arrested by fugitive police in Atlanta, Georgia, for the August 2018 shooting of Jasmyne Shoals, 31, in Englewood on the South Side, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Atlanta police said they did not have a record of Darling’s arrest. The U.S. Marshal’s office, with whom the Chicago Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit collaborates, were not available for comment.

Darling had previously been convicted for pointing a gun at Chicago police officers in Englewood in 2015. He was sentenced to two years in prison, court records show.