Man wanted for arson on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are hoping to identify a man suspected of an arson on the city's West Side.
The arson occurred shortly after midnight on January 24, 2022, at a business in the 5300 block of W. Division St. in the Austin neighborhood.
The offender in the crime is described as a Black male, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue denim jacket with a fleece collar, blue jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Arson Section Detectives at 312-746-7618.