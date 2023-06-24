Man wanted for attempting to rob 70-year-old on CTA Green Line

article

Mass Transit Detectives are searching for a man accused of trying to rob a passenger on the CTA Green Line.

At about 11:45 p.m. on June 19, the offender attempted to rob a 70-year-old at the Green Line Laramie stop in the 5100 block of West Lake Street.

Police said the offender tried to take the victim's property from his pants pocket.

The offender is described as an African American man about 18 years old.

If you have any information, Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4706.