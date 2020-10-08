Man wanted for beating, robbing man at Loop Blue Line station

article

Police released photos Thursday of a man wanted for punching and kicking a man during a robbery at the Jackson CTA Blue Line station.

He approached a man waiting for a train about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and began punching the man in the face, according to Chicago police.

The suspect, between 18 and 25 years old, then kicked the man, 39, and then stole his belongings, police said. He was last seen taking a train toward O’Hare.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Area Three detectives at 312-745-4443.

