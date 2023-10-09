Man wanted for burglarizing garages on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man is wanted for burglarizing garages on Chicago's Northwest Side over the last week.

In each incident, an unknown offender entered a targeted garage and removed belongings from within, police said.

The offender then fled the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

4800 block of North Harding Avenue on Oct. 1 at 7:15 a.m.

4700 block of North Kedvale Avenue between Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 10:50 a.m.

4700 block of North Keystone Avenue on Oct. 8 at 1:22 a.m.

4700 block of North Springfield Avenue on Oct. 8 at 2:30 a.m.

The offender is described as a white Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and has short brown hair.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.