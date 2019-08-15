Man wanted for groping females in Little Village: police

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who groped three women and followed another this summer in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In three of the incidents, the man walked up behind a female and inappropriately touched her without her consent, Chicago police said. In the fourth incident, he was seen following a female, who ran to a safe place until he left.

In all but one of the cases, the victims were at Shedd Park, 3660 W. 23rd St., just before the incident, police said. Their ages were unknown.

The four incidents happened in the morning and early afternoon:

June 5 in the 2200 block of South Ridgeway Avenue;

June 19 in the 2300 block of South Millard Avenue;

July 2 in the 3600 block of West 24th Street; and

July 15 in the 2300 block of South Avers Avenue.

The man was often seen wearing red pants, police said. No other description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.