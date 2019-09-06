Man wanted for murder in Chicago shooting

A man is wanted for murder in a Humboldt Park shooting last month that killed a man and critically wounded a woman.

Lee Davis, 23, has an active arrested warrant in the Aug. 23 shooting death of 34-year-old Neal David Sumrell, according to Chicago police and Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Aug. 23, Sumrell and the woman were shot in the 4200 block of Iowa Street, authorities have said. Sumrell was struck seven times, and the woman three times.

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where Sumrell was pronounced dead, authorities said. The 28-year-old woman — struck once each in the chest, back and arm — was listed in critical condition.

Lee Davis | Chicago police

Davis, who police said is armed and dangerous, is the second person charged in the shooting.

Antwane Lashley, 18, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection to the same shooting, and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated batter, police said. He was ordered held without bail, according to county records.

At the time of the shooting, Lashley was free on bond for an earlier weapons charge, according to police. On May 20, officers allegedly saw Lashley walking and holding his jacket pocket in the 3800 block of Chicago, and saw him throw a handgun to the ground before running. He was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Davis’ warrant was issued Aug. 27 by a Cook County judge, according to court records. His criminal history includes a 2014 conviction for unauthorized use of a weapon. He was sentenced to 6 months in prison, but was released after receiving credit for time served. Davis then served 18 months of probation, which court records show he completed unsatisfactorily.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.