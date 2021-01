article

Police are looking for a man wanted for a robbery on a Red Line train near Chinatown on the Near West Side.

About 8:20 p.m. Jan. 21, a passenger on the Red Line was seated when he was approached by a male while at the Cermak-Chinatown Station, who snatched his cellphone and ran from the train, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-745-4443.