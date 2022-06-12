Man wanted for robbing victim at gunpoint on CTA Red Line in the Loop

article

Chicago Mass Transit Detectives are searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Red Line train Friday.

The robbery took place at the State and Lake stop in the Loop at about 9 p.m.

The victim was on the train when the offender approached, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's cellphone.

The offender is described as male, Black and about 25 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 745-4706.