Man wanted for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in West Rogers Park

Chicago police issued an alert after a man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl over a week ago at a park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The girl was in Green Briar Park on the morning of July 19th when a 38-year-old man pulled her into a portable toilet stall and sexually assaulted her, police said.

"In an attempt to avoid suspicion, the offender portrayed himself as the victim’s father," police said in an alert. The girl escaped and alerted authorities.

The suspect was described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man wearing purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.