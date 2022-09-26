Man wanted for stealing items from CTA booth: police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a CTA booth.

According to police, on Aug. 23 around 10:30 p.m., a CTA employee at the Blue Line Homan/Kedzie stop went to assist a victim of a strong-armed robbery that had just taken place.

While the CTA worker was helping the victim, police say another man went into a CTA booth and stole items from within.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.