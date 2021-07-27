Police: Man wanted for 2 armed robberies in Chicago

Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in connection to two armed robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area on the South Side.

The first robbery happened about 6:56 a.m. on Saturday. The second robbery occurred about 11:04 a.m. on Monday, police said. Both robberies occurred in the area of the 7700 block of Michigan Avenue.

He is described as an African American male, between 25 and 40 years old.

Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with two armed robberies in the 7700 block of Michigan Avenue | Chicago police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 2 Detectives at (312) 747-8271.