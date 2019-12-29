Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted in connection with aggravated robbery in Lake View: police

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Surveillance photo of man wanted in connection with a Dec. 23, 2019 aggravated robbery in Lake View on the North Side. | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery Monday in Lake View on the North Side.

About 12:22 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was in an alley in the 1600 block of West Diversey Parkway, when she was allegedly approached by a man who struck her, snatched her belongings, then fled west on Diversey Parkway on a bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.