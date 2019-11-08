Man wanted in disappearance of UFC fighter's stepdaughter arrested in Florida

A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’s stepdaughter was taken into custody early Friday in Florida.

Online jail records show that 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested and booked around 2:30 a.m. into the Escambia County Jail. A warrant for first-degree kidnapping was issued Thursday for Yazeed in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Police released images of Yazeed inside a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama, where Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23.

Ibraheem Yazeed is pictured in a booking photo, alongside a provided photo of Aniah Blanchard. (Photo credit: Escambia County, Florida Jail/Auburn Police Department)

Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

A reward of about $105,000 is being offered for information in the case.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Captain Joe Herman told WSFA-TV that Yazeed was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in February, but was out on bond. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.

Advertisement

It was unknown when when Yazeed would be extradited back to Alabama.

RELATED: Police search for missing college student in Alabama

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.