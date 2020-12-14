Man wanted in Logan Square hit-and-run

article

Police on Monday released photos of a motorist who seriously injured a 41-year-old pedestrian in Logan Square and kept on driving.

The suspect was allegedly driving a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer on Dec. 6 when he struck the man in the 2000 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The driver was last seen about 2:50 p.m. driving away south on Kedzie Avenue from Armitage Avenue, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.