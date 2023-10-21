Man wanted for walking across CTA Red Line tracks in Wrigleyville, police say

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say walked across the CTA Red Line tracks from one station to the next.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Police say the male subject walked onto the elevated train tracks at the Sheridan stop and proceeded to walk southbound on the tracks to the Addison station.

He's described as a white-Hispanic, 30–40 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, and weighing 150–170 pounds. He had a shaved head on the sides, dark brown/black hair, dark brown/black mustache, and was wearing a dark blue quarter zip top, white pants and dark shoes.

The man is wanted for criminal trespass and damage to property, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.