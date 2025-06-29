Man dead after deadly stabbing at Navy Pier: police

The Brief A 56-year-old male victim was in a verbal altercation with a 64-year-old male offender at Navy Pier on Sunday. The altercation turned physical, and the offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The offender sustained a laceration to his chest; he was reported in serious condition.



A 56-year-old man has died after a verbal altercation turned deadly at Navy Pier on Sunday.

What we know:

At 5:30 p.m., a 56-year-old male victim was in a verbal altercation with a 64-year-old male offender at the 600 block of East Grand Avenue on Sunday. The altercation turned physical, and the offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper abdomen.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The offender sustained a laceration to his chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital. He was last reported in serious condition.

The offender is in custody.

An announcement was made over the speakers at Navy Pier saying the beer garden was closed due to the incident.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the altercation was about and whether the individuals knew each other.