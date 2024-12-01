Suspect accused of shooting Jewish man near synagogue dead after being found unresponsive in jail

A man accused of shooting a Jewish man near a synagogue in West Rogers Park over a month ago was found dead in the Cook County jail, officials said Sunday.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi died by suicide after hanging himself in his cell.

Jail staff discovered Abdallahi during routine security checks that were conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Staff members attempted life-saving measures, and Abdallahi was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. There was no evidence of foul play.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Abdallahi's death.

Pictured is Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22.

Abdallahi was accused of opening fire on Oct. 26 near the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, injuring a 39-year-old Jewish man on his way to a synagogue.

The victim was shot in the shoulder, treated at a hospital, and later released.

When medics arrived to assist the victim, Abdallahi allegedly returned to the scene and fired multiple shots at first responders. Chicago police returned fire, critically injuring Abdallahi, who was arrested about 30 minutes later.

Abdallahi faced numerous charges, including terrorism, a hate crime, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, and seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or firefighter.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.

