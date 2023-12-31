Man who escaped custody after running from Lake County hospital captured by K9 officer: deputies

A man was able to escape custody while being treated at the hospital in Lake County. But, he didn't get too far after a K9 officer was able to stop him, according to officials.

Lake County deputies were called at 5:20 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Route 22, in unincorporated Barrington, after a man who was under arrest ran away from the hospital.

The man, identified as Jaime C. Romero, 51, was booked for aggravated domestic battery after allegedly strangling and battering his girlfriend, authorities say.

Romero had an active arrest warrant out of Kane County as he was being taken in for treatment.

While he was being moved into the hospital, Romero ran away from deputies and medical staff.

K9 Officer Dax and Deputy Forlenza worked the area and found where Romero was -- in an orthopedic doctor's office in the 27400 block of Route 22.

Deputies say Forlenza had warned Romero to surrender or that Dax would be released. After refusing to comply, Dax found Romero in the doctor's office and bit his leg, officials say.

Romero tried to retaliate and punch Dax, but he was unaffected. Dax was later evaluated by a veterinarian and was cleared to return to service.

Deputies took Romero back into custody, evaluated his dog bite and was taken to the Lake County Jail.

After the incident, Romero is facing additional charges, which include:

Two Counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felonies)

Striking a Police Animal (Class A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Trespass to a Building (Class A Misdemeanor)

Romero appeared in court on Sunday morning and is set to reappear for a detention hearing on Jan. 2.