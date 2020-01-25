Man who escaped from squad car near Lake Villa captured

article

Lake County sheriff’s deputies located a man who had escaped from a squad car Friday after being arrested in an unincorporated area near Lake Villa.

Nicholas A. Valentino, 26, was taken into custody about 1:35 p.m. at a home in the 37400 block of North Cremona Avenue after deputies conducting a drug investigation learned he had two arrest warrants, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

He was handcuffed and placed into the back seat of a squad car while the deputies returned to the home for evidence, the sheriff’s office said. When the deputies returned, Valentino was nowhere to be found.

Valentino was found still handcuffed about 9 p.m. in the area of Columbus Avenue and West Isola Avenue, police said. He had manipulated the handcuffs to be in front of his body.

He was arrested again without incident and is being held at the Lake County Jail, police said.

Valentino was wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle in Lake County, police said. He also had a warrant out of DuPage County for unlawful drug possession.