Man will spend life in prison for Winnetka murders despite request for new sentence

A decision has just come down in one of the Chicago area's most notorious murder cases.

The killer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

David Biro was 16 years old when he murdered his neighbors in Winnetka in 1990.

Nancy and Richard Langert and their unborn child were killed in their home.

Biro was sentenced to life in prison.

He had asked for a new sentence since Illinois law has changed regarding crimes committed by juveniles.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

The judge issued a ruling Friday morning upholding the life sentence.

Nancy Langert's sister said it was an emotional day in court.

Advertisement

Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins said she promised her parents before they died she would fight to make sure Biro never got out of prison.