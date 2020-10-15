Expand / Collapse search
Man wins $1.3M jackpot at Atlantic City casino

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
article

A New Jersey man won a $1.3 million jackpot in Atlantic City.(Handout photo/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City)

NEW JERSEY - A New Jersey man became an instant millionaire at an Atlantic City casino this past weekend.

An Atlantic City contractor named James (his last name wasn't released) hit a $1.3 million Royal Flush Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold 'em with a $5 progressive bet at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

"It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe," he said. "We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip." 

An additional jackpot of $90,000 was won by a Mays Landing resident playing Blazing 7s. A $168,657 Dollar Storm jackpot and an $80,000 Double Gold slot machine jackpot were also won this weekend. 

