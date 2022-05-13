Man with Alzheimer's missing from Calumet City, police say

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Calumet City man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Charles Thompson, 73, was last seen by family members May 10 at his home in Calumet City, police said. He's known to wander off and is believed to have left his home on foot.

Thompson was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, blue sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said. He's described as 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information asked to contact Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.