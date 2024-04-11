Man with autism missing on Chicago's South Side after father's death

A man with autism is missing on the city's South Side after his father, a former Chicago police officer, passed away.

Family members are very concerned about the 43-year-old missing man, Jon Baez, and where he could be.

Baez may be in the area near 86th and South Baltimore, but has been known to go downtown on public transportation to the museum campus.

His family isn't certain about how long he has been missing.

His aunt says Baez was the sole caretaker of his father, who was a retired officer and was battling Parkinson's Disease.

Last Friday, the family went to check on Baez and found his father, David, had died and he was missing.

Baez has high-functioning autism and does not speak very much.

"… Did he see something that scared him so bad that, you know, he left? He doesn't have his phone with him. We found keys in the back, but that doesn't mean he didn't drop them as he was leaving. There was no foul play. Police had searched and said no," said Patricia Galindo.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket. Baez is about 5-foot-8 with light brown hair and a small scar above the bridge of his nose.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.