Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight, limited severe weather risk

Chicagoans can expect showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight, with temperatures remaining mild, dropping to the low 60s.

Severe weather risk is limited mainly to areas west of I-39.

Monday morning may see lingering showers, but drying conditions will return with highs in the 70s.

Tuesday brings sunny skies and warmth in the low to mid 70s, followed by dry conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday.

However, wet weather is expected to return later in the week.