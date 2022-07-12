Man with concealed weapon shoots Chicago gunman in East Side neighborhood

A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.

The victim then pulled out his own weapon and shot the gunman in the right hand and left foot, police said.

The 19-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The 49-year-old victim was not injured.

Police say the victim has a valid Concealed Carry License.

The investigation is ongoing.